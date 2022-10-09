Skip to main content

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

Whoever lands Cunningham will be getting a projectable future NFL player who should be a college game-wrecking defender

Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship offers, making him one of the most heavily-recruited players in America.

Rated a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2024, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound athlete has kept his cards pretty close to the vest when it comes to where he'll play college ball.

USC has had plenty of recent success recruiting Los Alamitos, having secured five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and elite wide receiver Makai Lemon in its current recruiting class.

