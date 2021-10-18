USC Football 22' Commit Looking at 'All Options' Amid Head Coaching Search

22' Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown is just shy of two months from signing his national letter of intent. While he is currently committed to USC, uncertainty at the head coaching position has caused Brown to look into all of 'his options'.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. caught up with the Arizona native to dive into where his recruitment stands as of mid-October.

"I lean there, [towards USC], but you just don't know what is going to happen with coaches," Brown said. "We really just have no idea who they're going to hire. I just have to be smart, look at all my other options and look at what schools are the best fit for me."

Recently, Brown has picked up offers from Ohio State, UCLA, Ole Miss, Cal and BYU. But his relationship with the coaching staff at USC remains the strongest.

"I don't have the same relationship with the coaches yet," Brown said of UCLA. "With Coach (Graham) Harrell, Coach (Seth) Deoge and Coach Helton at SC, I just had a great relationship with them. I have been committed for a while and have been talking for a long time so it was a little bit of a different experience (at UCLA). Having to learn more about them and the facilities, it was more about explaining everything."

"I talk to Coach Donte (Williams) a lot more now, obviously, because he is the interim head coach," Brown said. "I talk to him a little bit more. My conversations with Coach Harrell and Coach Deoge have stayed the same. Coach Harrell and Coach Donte were at my game on Wednesday, so it's pretty much been the same with them."

Brown was ranked No. 14 overall for his position by SI All-American prior to the 2021 season. He is currently the No. 95 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite and No. 99 and No. 4 on ESPN. The 6'3", 189-pound QB intends to visit the Texas Longhorns later this year.

"We're planning on taking an official to Texas," he said. "I've been talking with them a lot. Coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) calls me every once in a while and I talk to the QB coach, Coach (A.J.) Milwee, about twice a week. They're planning for me to take an official visit, I think we're planning on going to the Kansas game."

Brown currently leads the nation in passing yards, in 10 games he has accumulated 3,557 yards. Since he started his career in Draper, Utah, the young gunslinger has garnered national attention for his tremendous talent.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube