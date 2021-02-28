FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
USC Extends Offer To Chris Hawkins Family Member

The Trojans have offered seven players total in the 2024 class, four of them being cornerbacks.
USC's staff has extended an offer to another member of the Hawkins family, who have a strong lineage running within the Trojans football program. 

Recently, USC offered Playa Del Rey [Calif.] St. Bernard’s 2024 cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins. He is related to Chris Hawkins, former USC safety and Armond Hawkins Jr. who is apart of the Trojans staff. Khristian is the seventh freshman in the country to gain a scholarship offer from USC's football program.

[READ: USC Offers 13-Year-Old Prospect]

Chris Hawkins, not only played safety at USC, but was also a team captain. He now resides in Arizona, working under ASU head coach Herm Edwards as the defensive backs coach. He also has a heavy hand in recruiting with the Sun Devils. His brother Armond Hawkins Jr., played football [defensive back] at Idaho, and now serves as the director of high school relations for USC.

Dunbar-Hawkins took to Twitter to make his announcement public on Saturday after having a chat with USC's top recruiter Donte Williams

Dunbar-Hawkins now has nine offers from schools all around the country including USC, Arizona State, Kansas, Maryland, Colorado, Hawaii, Miami, Washington State, and Oregon.

