USC Commit Domani Jackson Named Top-10 Cornerback

SI All-American released their top-10 cornerback list for the 2022 class and USC commit Domani Jackson made the list.

"As the 2021 football season draws near, SI All-American continues to evaluate the nation's top prospects at every position for the college football recruiting class of 2022. The first wave of the evaluations are the 'Watch List' selections, also known as SI All-American candidates, to be released throughout the month of July.

It precedes the SI99 rankings, our preseason mark of America's top college football prospects regardless of position, to be released the first week of August." [SI All-American]

Domani Jackson ranks at No. 3 overall behind Ohio State commit Jaheim Singletary and Texas native Denver Harris. Here is SI All-American's evaluation of Jackson.

"Perhaps the most physically impressive-looking secondary prospect in the country, Jackson backs it up with a true comfort while out on the island and some of the most impressive pound-for-pound speed samples and track times in the nation. When he was in the 10.7-second range as a sophomore, following a breakout 2019 season in perhaps the best league in high school football, the college football world accepted him as a future force. Since, Jackson has put on more muscle and trimmed his time on a consistent basis, breaking 10.5 on three occasions since June alone. The wheels show up on tape, allowing him to play aggressive at the line of scrimmage and with physicality. The Trojan verbal commitment, still considering Alabama and others, may be America's best at playing the football through the target's hands."

Jackson recently took a visit to Alabama, but told All Trojans during an interview at the Elite 11 in Los Angeles that he is 'fully locked in on USC'. Jackson is the No. 1 overall player in the state of California, and the No. 2 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports. He currently attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

