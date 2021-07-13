NFL Expert: Kedon Slovis Could Replace Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2022

"Daniel Jones has one more year to prove he has what it takes. If he can’t, then the Giants could look to replace him."

Despite having a 'sophomore slump' in 2020, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is already making 2022 NFL Draft noise.

Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible released their own 2022 mock draft ahead of the fall season and included two USC players in their first round rankings. Kedon Slovis is projected to get picked at No. 9 overall, while defensive end Drake Jackson is slated for the No. 13 overall selection.

This would send Slovis to the New York Giants and Jackson to the Minnesota Vikings. While Slovis' draft stock is entirely dependent on his junior season, NFL Draft Bible believes he could become a solid replacement for Giants QB Daniel Jones, if Jones has a rocky 2021 season.

"Daniel Jones has one more year to prove he has what it takes. If he can’t, then the Giants could look to replace him," NFL Draft Bible writes. "Slovis had a down year, but was hurt so look for him to jump back up the rankings."

How Draft-able Is USC QB Kedon Slovis?

Jones heads into year-three with an 8-18 career record as a starter, and a tendency for turnovers (league-high 39 giveaways since 2019). Many believe that 2021 will be his make-or-break season, if he wants to retain his title as QB1 with the Giants.

Slovis has completed 459-of-656 passes for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. In the fourth quarter in his career, he has thrown 14 touchdowns with just one interception. He is known for his passing accuracy and tremendous production.

While there is still plenty of room for growth, Slovis already exhibits traits of a top NFL draft pick. His junior campaign should solidify a decision for the future, to stay at USC for year-four or join the pros in the big leagues.

