Skip to main content
USC commit Joey Olsen can't wait to play in Lincoln Riley's offense

Photo by Naji Saker

USC commit Joey Olsen can't wait to play in Lincoln Riley's offense

Olsen plays receiver in high school, but his future lies as a tight end in the mold of NFL All-Pro Mark Andrews

USC commit Joey Olsen plays wide receiver for his Oregon high school team, but his future lies as a tight end in the mold of NFL All-Pro Mark Andrews, another former wideout who blossomed under Lincoln Riley’s tutelage at Oklahoma. 

Olsen's high school coach, Spencer Phillips, studied Riley’s offenses during a four-year coaching stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and believes Olsen fits perfectly into what Riley looks for at the position.

“The way that Lincoln uses these offset hybrid tight ends — you don’t find many 6-5, 220-pound, 10.9 (seconds in the 100 meters) athletes that look like Joey,” Phillips said. “So, the way that Lincoln is going to be able to use him and the conversations I know they’ve had, he’s going to be a really key piece going forward in their success. So, I’m very excited for him.”

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

jalen hale longview lobos
Recruiting

USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers

By All Trojans Staff
Andrew Vorhees USC football
Football

USC's offensive line continues to shine: 'They played with this type of grit that is unmatched'

By Wyatt Allsup
Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

Lincoln Riley has USC focused on finishing games

By Wyatt Allsup
caleb williams usc football
Football

USC football opens as 6.5-point favorites against Oregon State (betting odds)

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 20223
Football

USC Trojans lead all of college football in turnover margin

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC Trojans football
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State

By All Trojans Staff
USC Fresno State football Jason Goode 202214
Football

3 takeaways from USC's win over Fresno State: Trojans' defense has to limit big plays

By Wyatt Allsup
lincoln riley usc football
Football

AP Top 25: USC Trojans hold steady at No. 7 in updated college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff