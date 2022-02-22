Skip to main content

Insider Hints Big Day Ahead For USC Football

The 'victory sign' emoji is back.

Are big things ahead for USC football?

According to USC Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Player Relations Gavin Morris, Tuesday, Feb. 22 could be a monumental day for the Trojans. Morris tweeted out four 'victory signs', which has been USC's signature on social media when it comes to announcing commitments.

Leading up to the commitment of top-ranked quarterback Caleb Williams, USC released a series of tweets with the 'fight on' emoji. The school announced individual commitments shortly after the cryptic tweets were sent out.

USC finished the 2022 recruiting cycle, No. 2 overall, according to 247Sports 2022 transfer football team rankings.

"We still have a unique amount of flexibility in terms of being able to still evaluate our roster and make adjustments as needed," head coach Lincoln Riley said on National Signing Day. "Spring ball will be helpful, we will be able to evaluate and really get on the field."

The Trojans signed fourteen players ahead of National Signing Day.

The names included, DL Earl Barquet , CB Mekhi Blackmon, WR Terrell Bynum, RB Travis Dye, OT Bobby Haskins, OLB Romello Height, RB Austin Jones, ILB Shane Lee, CB Latrell McCutchin, WR Brenden Rice, DL Tyrone Taleni, QB Caleb Williams, WR CJ Williams and WR Mario Williams.

