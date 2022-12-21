Skip to main content

USC loses Matayo Uiagalelei to Oregon on Early National Signing Day

In one of the wildest recruiting finishes of the year, Uiagalelei picked the Ducks

Lincoln Riley could not haul in the big fish on Early National Signing Day.

Matayo Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher from St. John Bosco, signed with Oregon on Wednesday in a surprise announcement. 

Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 17 overall prospect, was believed to be favoring Ohio State and USC slightly over Oregon. But the Trojans came up empty. His high school coach, Jason Negro, made the announcement at St. John Bosco's signing day ceremony because Uiagalelei had been in the hospital and wasn't well enough to attend.

