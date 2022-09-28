USC poised to land OL Elijah Paige and jump to top of Pac-12 football recruiting rankings

When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the speculation was that he was likely to flip to the USC Trojans.

Fast forward a week and Paige is set to visit USC for Saturday's game against the struggling Arizona State Sun Devils.

SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec is predicting that Paige will commit to USC and vault Lincoln Riley's recruiting class to the top of the Pac-12.

