USC Prospect 22' Dayne Shor Announces Commitment Date

Mark your calendars!

2022 offensive tackle and USC target Dayne Shor officially announced his commitment date for Wednesday, July 31.

Shor announced his top ten schools back in April, and USC made the list. Joining the Trojans is Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Louisville, Tennessee and UCF who all remain in the running for Shor's commitment.

The 6'6", 295-pound athlete is an Alpharetta, Ga. native but transferred to IMG prior to the start of his junior season. He intends on taking an official visit to USC in June.

The NCAA announced that they intend to lift the dead period, which will allow in-person recruiting activities to resume starting June 1.

"We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars. We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I" said M. Grace Calhoun via. InsidetheNCAA's Twitter account.

The dead period was originally put in place on March 13, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The almost fifteen month hiatus hindered normal recruiting activities from occurring.

