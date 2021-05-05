Breaking: Cowboys Make Cuts, Former USC Star Antwaun Woods Canned

Dallas shaves down their roster following the 2021 NFL Draft...

According to Matthew Postins of Sports Illustrated's Cowboy Maven, the Dallas Cowboys have released former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods.

Postins writes:

"The Cowboys released six players Wednesday to shave down to the 90-man roster limit: Antwaun Woods and Saivion Smith, as mentioned below, plus center Adam Redmond, defensive linemen Walter Palmore and Ladarius Hamilton and cornerback Kemon Hall

The big news involves Woods, of course, a seven-game starter last year made expendable by the recent drafting of three D-linemen last week: third-rounders Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna.

It was just two weeks ago when the Cowboys opted, contractually, to keep Antwaun Woods.

That was then. This is now.

The Cowboys had placed a right of first refusal RFA tender on defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for $2.133 million. On April 22, "The Human Log'' signed that deal and was to be back in the Dallas mix in the interior line. Newcomers Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban can be in that mix as well, along with young incumbents Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore.

What changed, as on Wednesday the Cowboys opted to release Woods? The NFL Draft.

Over the weekend, Dallas picked a trio of defensive lineman, among them Quinton Bohanna, who played at 357 pounds last year in college and with his bulk and long arms is - despite being just a sixth-round rookie - already being mentioned by coordinator Dan Quinn as a potential starter.

Dallas has also released reserve cornerback Savion Smith, a product of Alabama." [Cowboy Maven]

Former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods

On April 22 the Dallas Cowboys PR team announced they had resigned restricted free agent Woods.

[READ: Antwaun Woods Signs New Deal with Cowboys]

The 28-year-old played in 14 games with seven starts last season for the Cowboys. He had 23 tackles and one sack. Woods has been with Dallas for three seasons and started in 32 of 39 games played.

