USC signs tight end Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian (Washington)
Eldridge will go from the small town of Everson, Washington to the bright lights of Los Angeles
Lincoln Riley loves versatile players, and Kade Eldridge fits that mold.
Eldridge, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete from Lynden Christian (Washington) signed with the USC Trojans on Wednesday. He played out of the backfield in high school, but projects as a tight end in Riley’s offense.
As a senior at Lynden Christian, Eldridge racked up 880 all-purpose yards and seven rushing touchdowns in seven games before his season was cut short due to an injury. He was averaging 7.5 yards per carry before the injury.
“He’s the best coach I’ve ever met in my life,” Eldridge said about Riley. “I think he really believes in me and we’re going to do some great things together.”