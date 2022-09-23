Will USC Trojans land Elijah Paige, 4-star offensive tackle?
Paige decommitted from Notre Dame on Thursday
Notre Dame's loss could be USC's gain.
Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from the Fighting Irish on Thursday, opening the door for the Trojans to land the coveted lineman.
Paige, who is 6-foot-7 and 304 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 24 offensive tackle and has accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers.
USC is widely believed to be the front-runner for Paige.
