Will USC Trojans land Elijah Paige, 4-star offensive tackle?

Notre Dame's loss could be USC's gain.

Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from the Fighting Irish on Thursday, opening the door for the Trojans to land the coveted lineman.

Paige, who is 6-foot-7 and 304 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 24 offensive tackle and has accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers.

USC is widely believed to be the front-runner for Paige.

