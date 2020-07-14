SI All-American Candidate Michael Jackson III Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Michael Jackson III Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds Position: Wide Receiver School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Committed to: USC Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Potential to add weight and strength. Legs look more developed than the upper body on rock solid frame.

Athleticism: His first step is very good. Open-field speed is also quite good. Fluid running motion. Catches the football with ease. Makes solid cuts. While in the air, able to contort his body to make difficult catches.

Instincts: Natural runner after catching the football. Lateral movements that make defenders miss and help Johnson separate into the second and third levels of the defense. Understands when to cut back or to simply attempt to outrun the defensive player.

Polish: Stays low out his chance, allowing Johnson to maximize acceleration. Explosive side pedal during bubble screens. During punt returns, Johnson’s nimble feet provide the explosion and quickness to elude multiple defenders in tight quarters. As a receiver, he shortens the defensive back’s cushion quite well.

Bottom Line: Johnson will be a valuable wide receiver and return man. He’s a well-rounded athlete that’s good at making defenders miss, setting up blocks, and making the difficult catch. Johnson can turn a short pass or punt return into a big play due to his athleticism and open-field vision.