Breaking: 2021 WR Decommits From USC

His message was short and sweet. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am no longer committed to USC. My recruitment is open." Moore wrote on Twitter, on Wednesday night.

Josh Moore is a four star S/WR out of Atlanta, Georgia. He has been committed to the USC Trojans since October of 2020. Prior to his commitment to USC, Moore was committed to another Pac-12 team the Stanford Cardinals. All Trojans caught up with the Marist High School athlete back in November and he seemed very warm towards retaining his commitment with USC. "I look forward to getting out there to LA, it will be fun" (Moore).

Moore is a duel threat athlete, and is able to play on both sides of the ball. At the time of Moore's verbal commitment, USC had six defensive back commitments and only two wide receivers, thus it made more sense for Moore to commit as an offensive player [to] strengthen Graham Harrell's playbook. However, with the recent commitment of No.6 slot receiver Kyron Ware Hudson, perhaps, Moore felt that he could find a better opportunity somewhere else.

As Moore opens back up his recruitment, he will certainly have options to choose from. The defensive back/wideout has received offers from schools all around the country including top programs like, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Michigan, Wisconsin, Cal and Florida State.

Here is SI All American's review of Josh Moore:

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms and torso. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Developed trunk. Plenty of room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Good burst. Above-average speed at best, but fast to reach fifth gear. Adequate quickness and overall flexibility. Strong and powerful. Solid ball skills.

Instincts: Decisive in movements. Quick to diagnose run vs. pass and attack toward ball. Big hitter in run support and as deep center-fielder. Sound tackler in open space; gets low and churns feet.

Polish: Clear understanding and awareness of coverage concepts, responsibilities. Clean footwork as safety, but struggles to turn hips and run with receivers. Limited ability in one-on-one coverage.

