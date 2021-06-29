Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsSI.com
Search

LOOK: Clay Helton Greets Zion Branch on Official Visit at USC

USC makes a big push for the four-star Nevada prospect.
Author:
Publish date:

Four-star safety Zion Branch, paid an official visit to the USC Trojans prior to the end of June.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete posted four photos from his official visit, sporting the traditional USC jersey.

According to 247Sports, Branch took and official visit to Ohio State on June 4. Other stops on his college tour include USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson.

The Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas [NV] product is ranked No. 49 overall, No. 4 safety and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada per 247Sports.

While the competition to win Branch's commitment is hot, USC seems to be slightly favored to land the four-star prospect. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions give the Ohio State Buckeyes a 60% chance and the USC Trojans a 40% chance at solidifying his commitment. However, USC fans will have to wait until January 2022, because Branch has announced that he will reveal his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Here is 247Sports evaluation of Branch:

Strong frame with projectable length. Carries 190 lbs. with ease and should be able to tack on muscle. Highly physical defensive back with good ball-tracking skills. Well rounded defender that can cover, make plays on ball and impact the run game closer to the line of scrimmage. Versatility to fit at various spots, with chance to help out in the box. Natural feel in space and roams the secondary with confidence. Reacts quickly, closes on ball carriers and wraps up well. Displays top-notch instincts and motor, with the range to cover ground. Could improve overall fluidity and athleticism in man situations. Potential multi-year Power Five starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 2 selection.

----

You may also like:

[22' Gentry Williams Remains 'True Contender' for USC]

[22' USC Commits Pushing WR Tetairoa McMillan to pick the Trojans]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo: USC Athletics

Screen Shot 2021-06-29 at 1.39.49 PM
Recruiting

LOOK: Clay Helton Greets Zion Branch on Official Visit at USC

Screen Shot 2021-06-29 at 11.05.52 AM
Basketball

Ex-USC Hooper Onyeka Okongwu Important For Guarding Giannis

Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 7.24.44 PM
Football

Could Kedon Slovis Fix Denver Broncos QB Problems in 2022?

USATSI_15821428
Basketball

Evan Mobley Reveals Which Skill Set Can Translate Immediately to NBA

USATSI_16326994
Trojan News

WATCH: Anna Cockrell's Inspiring Speech After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

USC Remains 'True Contender' for 22' CB Gentry Williams

USATSI_15308933
Football

Report Predicts USC Will Lose Two Big Games in 2021

Screen Shot 2021-06-18 at 7.07.20 AM
Football

Report Predicts Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be More Productive Than Devonta Smith in 2021