LOOK: Clay Helton Greets Zion Branch on Official Visit at USC

Four-star safety Zion Branch, paid an official visit to the USC Trojans prior to the end of June.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete posted four photos from his official visit, sporting the traditional USC jersey.

According to 247Sports, Branch took and official visit to Ohio State on June 4. Other stops on his college tour include USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson.

The Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas [NV] product is ranked No. 49 overall, No. 4 safety and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada per 247Sports.

While the competition to win Branch's commitment is hot, USC seems to be slightly favored to land the four-star prospect. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions give the Ohio State Buckeyes a 60% chance and the USC Trojans a 40% chance at solidifying his commitment. However, USC fans will have to wait until January 2022, because Branch has announced that he will reveal his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Here is 247Sports evaluation of Branch:

Strong frame with projectable length. Carries 190 lbs. with ease and should be able to tack on muscle. Highly physical defensive back with good ball-tracking skills. Well rounded defender that can cover, make plays on ball and impact the run game closer to the line of scrimmage. Versatility to fit at various spots, with chance to help out in the box. Natural feel in space and roams the secondary with confidence. Reacts quickly, closes on ball carriers and wraps up well. Displays top-notch instincts and motor, with the range to cover ground. Could improve overall fluidity and athleticism in man situations. Potential multi-year Power Five starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 2 selection.

----

----

Promo Photo: USC Athletics