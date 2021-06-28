USC Remains 'True Contender' for 22' CB Gentry Williams

The four star prospect left his official visit at Southern California with high praise for the Pac-12 school.

The USC Trojans have their eyes on landing another four-star cornerback, Gentry Williams.

Williams is 6'0", 170-pounds and the No. 1 overall ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma per 247Sports. The Tulsa native has gained attention from many Power 5 programs including Oklahoma, USC, Arkansas, Florida, and LSU but remains undecided at this time.

But even with 18 offers on the table, USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams is determined to land the Booker T. Washington High School prospect.

TrojanSports recently interviewed Williams, and reported that his interest in the program remains strong.

“USC is a great program and [has] great tradition,” Gentry said following his official visit to Los Angeles. “USC is a true contender for me."

On Williams' official visit, the USC Village, a residential college and shopping center across the street from campus was one of his biggest highlights. His main hesitation however, is being far from family.

“Playing for your hometown, there’s nothing that can compare.” Gentry said.

Despite the distance, we've seen Donte Williams work his magic and land out of state prospects before. The Trojans currently have three cornerbacks committed for the class of 2022, and only one player [Domani Jackson] hails from Southern California. Fabian Ross will head to USC from Bishop Gorman [Las Vegas, NV] and Jaeden Gould will come from Bergen Catholic [Oradell, NJ].

Yes, distance is a factor, but Gentry's strong relationship with Donte Williams should pull some weight.

"I don't really see Donte as a recruiter," the elite prospect told TrojanSports. "That is my go-to when I talk about life. When I talk about really anything," Gentry said. "He has effected my recruitment very much. He is just somebody I've really been able to connect with."

Gentry revealed that his recruitment is still "up in the air" and he could make a final decision "sometime in the early fall". However, no official date has been set at this time.

