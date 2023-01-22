John Colich trying to put USC track and field back on top

“The NIL is why we’re going to be competitive.” - John Colich

It has been almost 50 years since the USC men’s track and field program has been nationally relevant.

John Colich is trying to change that.

“They better win one before I’m horizontal,” Colich said with a grin.

Colich earned a partial track scholarship from USC head coach Verne Wolfe prior to graduating in 1971 — a gesture he’s never forgotten that has kept him and his wife Janine, also a Trojans’ grad, loyal to USC athletics for over 40 years.

John Colich

"I didn't deserve it," Colich said. "I wasn't that good. But he gave it to me anyway. So that's one of the reasons why I want to give back to the school."

After graduating, Colich started a construction company called Colich Bros. with his twin brother Tom. In 1976, Colich’s father Don brought on his two sons to partner under the name Colich and Sons. John is now the owner and operator of the construction business. He also owns Southwest Pipeline and Trenchless Corp.

Owning the two companies has afforded John and Janine the financial flexibility to become major donors to USC athletics.

Trojans' athletic director Mike Bohn calls John frequently. So does men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield. The Colichs have donated to just about every athletic program at USC, but by far they’ve given the most to the track & field program.

And according to John Colich, the donations won’t stop any time soon.

An overhead view of Allyson Felix field at Loker Track Stadium & Colich Center Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Don Colich built the original track & field weight room in the basement of the physical education building in 1966. In 2017, John and Janine provided the funding to build a new one. In 2021, John cut the ribbon at the opening of USC’s new $16 million track & field center after providing the lead gift for the project in addition to leading the capital campaign.

“If it wasn’t for this building, I’d be at another school,” head USC track & field coach and Olympic gold medalist Quincy Watts said. “This is great for recruiting.”

The three-level facility overlooks the newly named Allyson Felix field as well as the USC football practice field. There are offices for coaches, a team room and a deck on the third floor with displays and artwork exhibited all throughout the building detailing USC’s rich track & field history.

Seventeen miles south of USC’s campus, Colich recently built a state-of-the-art throwing facility across the street from the Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington. He also set up a nonprofit organization called The South Bay Athletic Club with the help of former USC thrower and current coworker Conor McCullough.

The club’s mission statement is to “build interest and opportunity in athletics for all ages. We believe in a full circle approach where today's Elite interact directly with up-and-comers to inspire and engage the next generation of athletes,” according to its website.

The facility provides a world-class training area for USC throwers as well as local youth looking to explore the sport.

“There’s nothing like this in the country,” USC assistant coach Martin Maric said.

Meshing the throwing center with the nonprofit is already paying dividends for the USC track & field team. Through the nonprofit, many USC track & field athletes have signed NIL deals, which pay them to work with kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington. The athletes coach the kids in a variety of sports after school gets out.

“The NIL is why we’re going to be competitive,” Colich said.

Track & field team members aren’t the only USC athletes taking advantage of the NIL deals either. A group of USC football players is also expected to start working with the children soon.

“John is changing people’s lives,” Maric said. “We need more people like this.”