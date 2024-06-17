USC Basketball: Bronny James Drawing Interest From Elite Western Conference Team
Former USC freshman guard Bronny James is on the cusp of hearing his name called in this month's draft. Despite his time at USC being considered average, at best, James is now being seen as one of the top 60 players in this year's draft, a testament to his potential and talent.
It's high regard, especially after he was projected to go undrafted. Things have changed in the past few months, including the team's interest in James. The 19-year-old has worked out for some teams that may consider selecting him, like his father's team, the Lakers; however, a new team has to put their hat in the ring for James.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have become a team interested in drafting James.
"The Mavericks would have interest in selecting Bronny James with the 58th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, league sources say. But the Mavericks also realize it's extremely unlikely that James will still be available for selection. All current indications suggest that LeBron James' 19-year-old son will be selected earlier in the second round before Dallas makes the last pick in the draft."
While the Mavericks would love to use their No. 58 pick on James, there's a chance he could go earlier in the second round. James lacks in size but makes up for it with his tenacious defensive effort and upside as a spot-up shooter.
The hype surrounding James is rising, and even though some significant nepotism is a factor, James is making it known he is a worthy pick and can contribute a winning style to the NBA level.
More USC: Trojans Transfer Guard Had Offseason Surgery on Elbow