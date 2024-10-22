Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Fall Out of Top 10 with Four Conference Losses
The USC Trojans fell to 3-4 after their 29-28 loss to the Maryland Terrapins. This loss knocked the Trojans out of the top ten in this week's Big Ten Power Rankings.
1. Oregon Ducks: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks proved once again that they are the team to beat in the Big Ten. Following their win over Ohio State, Oregon blanked Purdue 35-0 to move to 7-0 on the season. The Ducks are also ranked No. 1 in the country per the AP Top 25 Poll.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. No. 20 Illinois
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (Last Week: 4)
Indiana being above Ohio State and Penn State may be looked at as controversial, but the reality is they had their best performance of the season while both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were on bye weeks. The Hoosiers beat down Nebraska to move to 7-0 on the season. They may not be here for long, but they’ve earned this spot for now.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Washington
3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State is coming off a bye week following their loss to Oregon. Next up for them is Nebraska.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Nebraska
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State is coming off a bye week. They have a road test at Wisconsin Saturday night.
Next Game: 10/26 at Wisconsin
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-1(Last Week: 5)
Illinois took care of Michigan in a low scoring affair, 21-7. This was a good bounce back defensive performance for the Illini after getting 49 points hung on them as bad Purdue team a week ago. Things don’t get easier for the Illini as they travel to Eugene to take on the No. 1 team in the land.
Next Game: at No. 1 Oregon
6. Wisconsin Badgers: 5-2 (Last Week: 7)
The Wisconsin Badgers are red hot. The Badgers have won three games in a row against Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern to improve their record to 5-2. They can show the nation that they are the real deal when they host Penn State on Saturday night.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. No. 3 Penn State
7. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-2 (Last Week: 6)
Nebraska got flat-out embarrassed by Indiana. Sparing Huskers fans by not saying the score of the game, it was bad. There is no time to dwell on that as they travel to play a rested Ohio State team looking to get the taste of losing to Oregon out of their mouth.
Next Game: 10/26 at No. 4 Ohio State
8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-3 (Last Week: 8)
Another week, another Michigan performance that makes you cover your eyes. Michigan should plummet on this week’s power rankings but the rest of the conference is struggling. Believe it or not, their loss was not bad compared to everyone else.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Michigan State
9. Michigan State Spartans: 4-3 (Last Week: NR)
Michigan State gets back in the top ten after their 32-20 win over Iowa. Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor to battle their in-state rival. Winner stays in the top ten.
Next Game: 10/26 at Michigan
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 4-3 (Last Week: NR)
Minnesota enjoyed their bye week and finds themselves back at the No. 10 spot. Now the question is can they hold a top ten spot for more than one week?
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Maryland
Dropped from Rankings: USC, Iowa
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details
MORE: USC Trojans' Fourth-and-1 Field Goal Failure Highlights Lincoln Riley's Larger Issues
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Dominates Minnesota Vikings With 112-Yard Game
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss After Maryland Loss: 'Going to Continue to Fight'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Loss to Maryland: 'Tough One to Swallow'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'
MORE: Ranking USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Salary: Worst Contract in College Football?
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Quarterback Matt Leinart on Maryland Loss: 'We Can't Finish'