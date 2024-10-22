All Trojans

Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Fall Out of Top 10 with Four Conference Losses

The USC Trojans lost their third straight game, at Maryland 29-28, so USC falls out of the top ten in the Big Ten Power Rankings. Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and Indiana are fighting for the top spot in the conference.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans fell to 3-4 after their 29-28 loss to the Maryland Terrapins. This loss knocked the Trojans out of the top ten in this week's Big Ten Power Rankings.

1. Oregon Ducks: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) strong arms Purdue Boilermakers linebac
Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) strong arms Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) to score a touchdown during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks proved once again that they are the team to beat in the Big Ten. Following their win over Ohio State, Oregon blanked Purdue 35-0 to move to 7-0 on the season. The Ducks are also ranked No. 1 in the country per the AP Top 25 Poll.

Next Game: 10/26 vs. No. 20 Illinois

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (Last Week: 4)

Indiana being above Ohio State and Penn State may be looked at as controversial, but the reality is they had their best performance of the season while both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were on bye weeks. The Hoosiers beat down Nebraska to move to 7-0 on the season. They may not be here for long, but they’ve earned this spot for now.

Next Game: 10/26 vs. Washington

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-1 (Last Week: 2)

Ohio State is coming off a bye week following their loss to Oregon. Next up for them is Nebraska.

Next Game: 10/26 vs. Nebraska

4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)

Penn State is coming off a bye week. They have a road test at Wisconsin Saturday night.

Next Game: 10/26 at Wisconsin

5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-1(Last Week: 5)

Illinois took care of Michigan in a low scoring affair, 21-7. This was a good bounce back defensive performance for the Illini after getting 49 points hung on them as bad Purdue team a week ago. Things don’t get easier for the Illini as they travel to Eugene to take on the No. 1 team in the land.

Next Game: at No. 1 Oregon

6. Wisconsin Badgers: 5-2 (Last Week: 7)

The Wisconsin Badgers are red hot. The Badgers have won three games in a row against Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern to improve their record to 5-2. They can show the nation that they are the real deal when they host Penn State on Saturday night.

Next Game: 10/26 vs. No. 3 Penn State

7. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-2 (Last Week: 6)

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Miles Cross (19) looks to break a tackle during the f
Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Miles Cross (19) looks to break a tackle during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Nebraska got flat-out embarrassed by Indiana. Sparing Huskers fans by not saying the score of the game, it was bad. There is no time to dwell on that as they travel to play a rested Ohio State team looking to get the taste of losing to Oregon out of their mouth.

Next Game: 10/26 at No. 4 Ohio State

8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-3 (Last Week: 8)

Another week, another Michigan performance that makes you cover your eyes. Michigan should plummet on this week’s power rankings but the rest of the conference is struggling. Believe it or not, their loss was not bad compared to everyone else.

Next Game: 10/26 vs. Michigan State

9. Michigan State Spartans: 4-3 (Last Week: NR)

Michigan State's Darius Snow, left, and Jordan Turner, below, tackles Iowa's Kaleb Johnson during the fourth quarter on Satur
Michigan State's Darius Snow, left, and Jordan Turner, below, tackles Iowa's Kaleb Johnson during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State gets back in the top ten after their 32-20 win over Iowa. Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor to battle their in-state rival. Winner stays in the top ten.

Next Game: 10/26 at Michigan

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 4-3 (Last Week: NR)

Minnesota enjoyed their bye week and finds themselves back at the No. 10 spot. Now the question is can they hold a top ten spot for more than one week?

Next Game: 10/26 vs. Maryland

Dropped from Rankings: USC, Iowa

