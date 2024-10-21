USC Trojans vs. Rutgers: Running Back Kyle Monangai a Massive Test For USC Run Defense
The USC Trojans season hasn’t gone according to plan. With major expectations and a season-opening win over the now No. 8 ranked LSU Tigers, the Trojans started the season as impressively as possible. Since then, the Trojans are 2-4 and have suffered heartbreak after heartbreak in the form of four fourth-quarter collapses in conference play. Now, at 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten, the season they once hoped for is no longer. The tough reality for USC is that the road doesn’t get any easier from here.
The Trojans have a short week and play against the 4-3 Rutgers Scarlett Knights led by long-time college standout coach Greg Schiano. Rutgers started the season 4-0 but are also on a losing streak of their own, losing the last three ball games. Two of those by a combined 10 points. Although they’re going through a similar rough patch, they’re still a dangerous football team and feature one of the most imposing figures in college football with running back Kyle Monangai.
"A guy that you have to make mention is Kyle Monangai, one of the top three toughest guys I've ever coached," Coach Schiano said after the UCLA game.
"I'm not going to get into what he played with, and neither will he. But what he went through today, and especially he took a hit, whatever that was, second quarter, end of second quarter; and for him to return and for him to play the way he did, my hat is off to him. He knows how much I respect not only his game but his toughness." Schiano continued.
Monangai is a 5-9, 209-pound specimen. He’s arguably the best running back that the Trojans will face this season. As a senior, it’s not just pure talent that propels Monangai but also the intelligence and patience he runs with. The future NFL draft pick has 845 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns to the tune of 5.5 yards per attempt. He’s currently ranked ninth in total rushing yards in college football and second in the Big Ten in rushing.
The USC Trojans run defense has been improved for the team this season despite the late-game struggles. Despite the improvement, the Trojans rank just 60th in the country in rushing defense. Opponents are rushing for 138.1 yards per game and 4.5 yards per attempt. The Trojans have only allowed two players to go over 100 yards in a game this season, and both were losses to Michigan and Minnesota. Stopping Monangai will be a major point of emphasis the week for USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
With the loss of key players like linebacker Eric Gentry and defensive end Anthony Lucas for the season, it’s been a tall task keeping rushing attacks in check. Defensive backs have done a great job of open-field tackling, but often, the lack of interior depth shows in games, especially in the fourth quarter. The Trojans face an uphill battle, but this is an opportunity for the staff and players to show resolve and start becoming the team they hope to be in the future.
The building blocks for next season start now, and the current seniors also deserve to go out the right way. Friday night will be one last effort to course-correct this disappointing season.
