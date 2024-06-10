USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Earns Shoutout from Hip Hop Hall of Famer
USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has earned no shortage of praise during and since her historic freshman season. She's already emerged as a face of the game and has been shouted out by greats like LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, and A'ja Wilson.
While visiting Roc Nation headquarters, Watkins received praise from a new person — Roc Nation founder and rapper Jay-Z. Jay-Z, who is also the husband to star singer, Beyoncé, praised Watkins for game over Facetime as she visited Roc Nation.
"You go hard. You got tough game. You got game like a grown man," Jay-Z told Watkins.
Watkins replied saying they have to bring Jay-Z to one of USC's games next season. "We've got to get you to a game ... I've got a jersey for you too," Watkins said.
Jay-Z will be far from the only one trying to watch Watkins next year as she prepares for her sophomore season. Watkins was phenomenal as a freshman, finishing second in the NCAA in scoring as she averaged 27.1 points per game, only behind Caitlin Clark.
She also won the USBWA and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year awards, the Ann-Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard in the nation, and was a first-team All-American.
Watkins dominated on the court and transformed the USC women's team into one of the best in the nation. With Watkins' efforts, the Trojans advanced all the way to the NCAA Elite Eight, where they lost to UConn. While the loss was disappointing, what's exciting is USC still has three more years with Watkins. She's already a star, yet this is still just the beginning.
