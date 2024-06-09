USC Football: Current Rams Rookie Turned Down Trojans Years Ago Despite Big-Money Offer
The USC Trojans are looking for a redemption season in 2024 despite a huge hurdle called the Big 10. The Trojans will have their hands full this fall, and head coach Lincoln Riley and company will do all they can to bring them back to glory.
Over the past few seasons, USC has faced its share of challenges, be it in recruiting against the best or in resource allocation compared to other programs. Despite these hurdles, USC has managed to secure some significant names for its programs while also experiencing some losses. One such player they missed out on was former Florida State Seminole and current Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
In a past episode of Bussin' With The Boys, Fiske made an appearance and reminisced about a large money offer he was offered by the Trojans, which he turned down to go to Tallahassee. Fiske explained why he turned down the chance to come to SoCal, where he ultimately ended up.
"When I was on campus, they do it crazy out there. They tried to put you up in the high-rise apartment, like 36th floor," Fiske said about his official visit with the USC Trojans. "All that sounds nice, but I'm thinking of my last year of college ball, I'm like 'I need to lock the f–k in.' I've been here for six years, I got to get up out of here, try to make something happen."
"All that sounded cool, I'm looking out seeing LA but real deep down I'm like 'this just ain't for me.' I need this townhome over here on Hayden Road. I need to make it happen. A little more gritty, I'm the big blue-collar guy, right? That's my label," Fiske added.
Fiske wanted something more blue-collar, and funny enough, he landed in Los Angeles to start his pro career. He only spent one season in Tallahassee; however, he made it worth wild playing and starting in all 13 games, recording 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks with five quarterback hurries.
Fiske could've improved USC's struggling defense, which was among the worst in college football. How much better would it have been? We're not sure, but he would've been a standout player in the Cardinal Red and Gold, and ultimately, that was the case with the Noles.
The 24-year-old will now look to make the same impact in Los Angeles and guide the Rams back to the top.