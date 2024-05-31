USC Women’s Basketball: Caitlin Clark Offers to Counsel JuJu Watkins on Impending Superstardom
From one great to another.
Not many people can relate to the attention that USC women's basketball's JuJu Watkins saw during her freshman year. Watkins put together a record-breaking season for the Trojans, breaking the freshman scoring record and finishing second in points per game with 27.1 per game, among many other accomplishments. Her performance ultimately earned her widespread national attention and solidified her as one of the stars of women's basketball.
If there's anyone who does get the attention though, it's Caitlin Clark. Clark was one of the faces of NCAA athletics over the past three years. She didn't just create national headlines, but drew historic attention to women's basketball, the NCAA Tournament, the WNBA Draft, and now the WNBA.
Now, Watkins is primed to continue seeing a similar level of play with three more years of the college game before she is eligible for the WNBA Draft. Watkins though, will have the advice of Clark if she so chooses. Clark spoke to both head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and Watkins earlier this spring, and was understanding of the attention Watkins will be seeing.
“She was like, ‘I had this attention for a year and a half, two years,’” Gottlieb recalled, according to Luca Evans of The Orange County Register. “She said to JuJu, ‘You’re going to have it for the next three.’”
“For JuJu, there’s not that many people who probably understand what her life might be like,” Gottlieb added. “And Caitlin’s one of them.”
The Trojans are gearing up for these next levels of popularity and stardom for Watkins and the team. With several key transfers added to the team and the No. 1 recruiting class coming in, USC is expected to contend for the national championship for at least the near future. With women's basketball continuing to garner more eyes, viewers, and attention, Watkins will only be further propelled into stardom.
