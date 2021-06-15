Breaking: USC Football Announces Full Capacity For 2021 Season

"We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan Family back to the Coliseum for the first time since 2019."

USC Athletics has announced that they will allow full capacity at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this fall. This means all home games will operate at full 77,500-seat capacity for the 2021 season.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the news on June 15.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan Family back to the Coliseum for the first time since 2019,” said Bohn. “Our home games were not the same last year, and the gameday experience at the Coliseum is so special primarily because of the fans. Our players and coaches can’t wait to see fans and family in the stands and that energy is a difference-maker for us on the field" said Bohn in a press release.

“For all of our home events, beginning with the fall sports of football, women's volleyball, women's soccer and men's water polo, we will follow all current guidance and protocols issued by the state, county, city and campus to create a safe environment for our fans. We thank our fans in advance for their willingness to follow those protocols so we can all enjoy watching the Trojans.”

The athletic department announced that specific policies for football home games and other home athletic events will be announced at a later date. Last season, the Trojans did not allow fans to attend home games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, USC Football is scheduled to play seven home games in 2021.

- 2021 USC Football Home Games -

San José State (Sept. 4)

Stanford (Sept. 11)

Oregon State (Sept. 25)

Utah (Oct. 9)

Arizona (Oct. 30)

UCLA (Nov. 20)

BYU (Nov. 27)

