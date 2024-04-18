USC Women’s Basketball: Trojans Add Top Combo Guard Commit To 2024 Class
The rich have gotten richer.
USC women's basketball has added another key recruit in Brooklyn Shamblin, who signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday. Shamblin joins the team out of Oaks Christian High School in Carpinteria, California.
Upon the announcement of Shamblin officially signing, Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb raved about what Shamblin will bring to the team.
"Brooklyn is a playmaking combo guard that can shoot it or create for others," Gottlieb said of Shamblin, via USC Communications. "Her love of the game is evident in how she plays. She is a tireless worker who is unbelievably driven beyond her years. Most importantly, she has the heart of a Trojan. She understands the legacy and rich tradition of our university and I have no doubt she will represent the entire Trojan community with the utmost pride."
Shamblin joins an already stacked recruiting class for USC, which includes Kennedy Smith, Rian Forestier, Kayleigh Heckel, Avery Howell, Vivian Iwuchukwu (sister to two-year men's center Vincent, who entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason) and Laura Williams. Howell, Heckell and Smith are all five-star recruits, and Smith is the No. 6 overall recruit in the country. The class as a whole already ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to ESPN, and now adds another key contributor in Shamblin.
After the Trojans put together their best season since at least 1994, winning the Pac-12 Tournament championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Elite, they look primed to become one of the top teams in the NCAA in the years to come. With this class joining a team that already features JuJu Watkins and Rayah Marshall, the future is nothing but bright for USC.