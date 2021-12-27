Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Reaches Major NFL Career Milestone

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hit his first major NFL milestone, becoming the second rookie in NFL history to secure eight catches in four straight games. St. Brown joins Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was the first to achieve those numbers.

St. Brown was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has quickly become a hot target for Detroit's offense. During Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the former Trojan caught nine passes for 91 yards with one touchdown.

"There's not enough to say about St. Brown," quarterback Tim Boyle said after the game. "Very, very lucky to have him on this team."

USA TODAY

"Coach is trusting me, team trusts me and I trust myself, I know what I can do," St. Brown said after Sunday's game. "I'm confident, like you said. Confidence is one of the biggest things. You can tell when guys play with confidence and I have a lot of confidence right now."

This season St. Brown has tallied 74 receptions, 692 yards and three touchdowns.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube