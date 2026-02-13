Jayden Maiava's Biggest Key to Change USC's Trajectory
In this story:
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava impressed Trojan fans in his first year as starting quarterback, leading the nation in quarterback rating at 91.2. Now, entering year two leading the offense and another full offseason in the program, Maiava's skill set can lead him to new heights.
Coach Lincoln Riley recently sat down with On3 analyst J.D. PicKell and discussed various topics surrounding defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the No. 1-ranked recruiting class. However, his comments regarding Maiava were very telling about what he can do for USC's offense.
Jayden Maiava Has To Face Depth Chart Restructure
Riley is entering year five as USC's head coach this season, and is facing a "Playoffs or bust" expectation following the Trojans 9-4 record in 2025. What Riley does have is Maiava returning at quarterback for another season.
Maiava finished last season with 3,711 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His arm strength will be pivotal going into the fall, but his numerous turnovers could present an issue. However, Maiava's biggest concern comes from restructuring the offensive depth chart, specifically the wide receivers and the tight ends.
"One of Jayden's biggest challenges this year (is it) will be very different in the wide receiver and the tight end room. And so getting in sync with those guys will be a big, big part of it," Riley said on On3's Hard Count podcast with PicKell.
Riley continued to emphasize the massive growth Maiava the end of 2024 and his first starting season, noting that he has yet to hit his ceiling and he could emerge as a massive threat to USC's opponents this fall.
"He grew so much during the off season a year ago," Riley told PicKell. "I mean, just watching him the player this last year versus what he was two years ago, it's almost like watching two completely different people. I just still like feel like this guy's got a huge ceiling."
Maiava loses former wide receivers Jayden Maiava and Ja'Kobi Lane as well as tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons from last year's lineup. Although he loses a good amount of starting receivers, Maiava has the 2026 class and transfer portal additions to work with, who bring a mix of talent and experience.
Continuity At Quarterback Is Exactly What Lincoln Riley Needs
Riley's development of quarterbacks has been a staple to his coaching career, and he emphasized that to PicKell when discussing Maiava's return to the Trojans offense.
Even if Maiava's interception count was a little higher than USC fans were expecting, proving his arm strength and small flashes of being a dual threat quarterback will be extremely important this coming season. Anytime Maiava took advantage of finding a pocket of space to run, USC's offense became much more dangerous.
In a season where Maiava could likely go to the NFL Draft right after, addressing the glaring issues from last season and adjusting it to next season will be a win-win for both USC and Maiava's personal growth. The Trojans' schedule is one of the hardest in the conference, and it leaves little to no room for error.
Recommended Articles
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.