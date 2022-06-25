Cleveland Cavaliers Draft USC's Isaiah Mobley

For the second year in a row, a member of the Mobley family will begin their NBA journey in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted USC Trojan Isaiah Mobley with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, after drafting his brother Evan at No. 3 last summer.

For any nostalgic USC fans, the Mobley-to-Mobley connection that carried the Trojans' to the Elite Eight in 2021 will continue to blossom, but in a new location on an even higher level.

Drafting Isaiah Mobley was more than just a storybook pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers; as the 6'10" big man fills an immediate need. The starting front-court houses the Twin Towers in younger brother Evan Mobley and All-Star Jarrett Allen, but the backup big position was still a role that needed to be addressed this offseason.

Isaiah Mobley can soak up some of those minutes, whether that be at the four or five spot. His jump shooting prowess allows head coach JB Bickerstaff to experiment playing Mobley alongside his brother as well as with a non-shooter in Jarrett Allen.

Mobley’s ability to move his feet on the perimeter and deter shots at the rim also makes him a versatile piece on the defensive end. He is not equipped to battle with the Joel Embiids and Nikola Jokics of the league just yet, but thats not what will be asked of him during his rookie season.

Often touted as an above average passer, Mobley averaged 3.3 assists in the 2022 season with USC. He will play alongside other high IQ playmakers like Darius Garland, Kevin Love, and Evan Mobley, helping to seamlessly integrate the rookie into the offense.

While Isaiah Mobley very much deserved to go in the second round, his last name surely had an effect on his draft position.

When small market teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers luck into generational NBA superstars like Evan Mobley; front offices are forced to prioritize their contentment due to the influx of player empowerment and mobility over the last two decades. Drafting Isaiah Mobley is more likely to appease his superstar brother and keep him around for the foreseeable future.

The Mobley brothers dominated on both ends of the floor at Rancho Christian High School as well as USC. Now, they will look to duplicate their success at the highest level of basketball.

The last two brothers to play on the same squad and win a championship were Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the 2021 NBA season. This young, up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers squad hope to achieve a similar feat while housing the latest sibling pairing in the league.

