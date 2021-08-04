LOOK: Evan Mobley Signs Rookie Deal With Cavs

Former USC center Evan Mobley made things official with the Cavaliers on Wednesday and signed his rookie deal with Cleveland. USC Men's Basketball posted a photo of the 7-foot big man putting the 'pen to paper'.

Mobley was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His high draft selection was due to his exceptional efforts on the court during his time in Southern California. As a freshman, Mobley was a consensus All-American, Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. In his one collegiate season at USC [2020-21] he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games played.

According to RealGM's, the Cavs' newest rookie is expected to receive $6,729,300 in first-year salary, $7,065,600 in second-year salary and $7,402,300 in third-year salary. RealGM estimates that his fourth-year option will be set at a 26.4 percent increase over the third-year salary, and the qualifying option is a 31.2 percent increase over the fourth-year salary.

Mobley is the fifth USC Trojan to be drafted in the top 10 of any NBA Draft. He joins Mayo, Onyeka Okongwu, DeMar DeRozan and Paul Westphal who were all top-ten picks.

