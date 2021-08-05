Former USC QB Matt Barkley Signs With NFL Team

Barkley, spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills, but finished the 2020 season as an unsigned free agent.

Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley has signed with the Tennessee Titans. Barkley, spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills, but finished the 2020 season as an unsigned free agent.

The 30-year old appeared in eight games with one start for Buffalo and threw for 788 yards with three touchdowns and four picks. He completed 54.6 percent of his passes during his tenure with New York. Barkley enters his ninth NFL season as a veteran backup. In addition to spending time with the Eagles and Bills, the Southern California native has played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was a star during his career at USC. He was a Heisman candidate and third on USC's career passing (755 completions) and total offense (9,013 yards) lists, behind Heisman winners Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart. Barkley was a five-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School [2009] and was named Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2011.

He was drafted in the 2013 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles but failed to start in one game during his two years with the team. Looking ahead, Barkley is expected to serve as a solid backup for Tennessee's starting gunslinger Ryan Tannehill.

