USC's 2021 fall camp begins tomorrow August 6, and while the backup quarterback competition between Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart remains an ongoing conversation, there are still several other young players who could make major impacts this fall. Here are three freshman to watch ahead of USC's 2021 fall camp.

Jaxson Dart [USA TODAY]

No. 1 - DE - Korey Foreman

Foreman was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class. SI All-American evaluated the California native as having the 'polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick'.

"Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career." [SI All-American]

Given his all-around play style, advanced technique and strength his odds of touching the football field this season are high if he plays well during fall camp.

No. 2 - WR - Micheal Jackson III

Jackson hails from Las Vegas and was the No. 4 ranked wide receiver in Nevada. He enrolled early last spring, which gives him an edge over other players like WR Kyron Ware-Hudson and WR Joseph Manjack. Jackson has already started developing relationships with USC's quarterbacks, which is essential as a wide receiver.

With Bru McCoy's status questionable for the 2021 season, Keary Colbert must explore all possibilities this fall. Jackson certainly has a hefty depth chart to climb, but could very well contribute on special teams or at his position this year.

No. 3 - LB - Raesjon Davis

Davis was the No. 3 overall player in the state of California. He is commonly described as versatile, with a non-stop motor and aggressive edge. SI All American evaluated Davis as being able to, "command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field."

Davis has the potential to make a splash on the college scene, but will 2021 be his year to shine? Only time will tell.

