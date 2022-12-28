How USC players fared in NFL Week 16: Drake London continues impressive rookie season

Here's a look at how former USC football players fared in the NFL during Week 16 games

As always, the USC football program is well represented in the NFL this season. Twenty former Trojans are currently on active rosters, with another 11 on injured reserve or practice squads.

Every week, AllTrojans will provide a recap of how former USC players performed. Here’s a rundown of each player’s game from Week 16. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots

Agholor was held without a catch during the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Darnold led the Panthers to a third win in four starts this season, 37-23 over the Detroit Lions. With the Panthers’ running game rolling, Darnold didn’t have to do too much through the air. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 19 yards and a score. Darnold and the Panthers would take the lead in the NFC South entering the final week of the regular season if they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Chuma Edoga, Atlanta Falcons

Edoga didn’t play during the Falcons’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Rasheem Green, Houston Texans

Green made four tackles, his most in a game since Week 10, during the Texans’ victory over the Tennessee Titans. The win marked the first for the Texans since Week 5.

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Hufanga racked up eight total tackles and broke up a pass during the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders. The second-year pro ranks third on the team’s dominant defense in tackles.

Keaontay Ingram, Arizona Cardinals

Ingram continued to serve as the backup for James Conner in Week 16. He played seven snaps and carried the ball once for two yards during the Cardinals’ overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas night.

Adoree’ Jackson, New York Giants

Jackson missed his fifth consecutive game because of a sprained MCL as the Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal. Head coach Brian Daboll said Jackson is “making progress in the right direction” and that there is a chance Jackson could return to the field when the Giants face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. A win would clinch the team its first playoff berth since 2016.

Drake Jackson, San Francisco 49ers

Jackson was left off the active roster for the 49ers’ win over the Commanders on Saturday.

Ronald Jones II, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones carried the ball one time and gained four yards as the Chiefs cruised past the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Photo by Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

London continued to put together a strong end to his rookie campaign. The No. 8 overall draft pick caught seven passes on nine targets for 96 yards during the Falcons’ loss to the Ravens. London’s yardage total was the highest of his career and it marked the third game in a row he’s accumulated at least 70 yards.

Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Nwosu made one tackle during the Seahawks’ loss to the Chiefs. He was on the field for 40 of the team’s 53 defensive snaps.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

With the Colts’ offense as a whole struggling mightily with Nick Foles starting at quarterback, Pittman had a quiet outing during a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Pittman caught four of seven targets for 39 yards.

Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders

In addition to his usual special teams role, Pola-Mao played three defensive snaps during the Raiders’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve. He made a tackle on one of them.

Kevon Seymour, Baltimore Ravens

Seymour played exclusively on special teams during the Ravens’ 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Smith-Schuster had been on a tear lately, but he had a quiet outing during the Chiefs’ win over the Seahawks, as the Chiefs spent much of the game protecting a sizable lead. Smith-Schuster drew just four targets and caught three for 27 yards.

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Smith started and played every snap at right tackle during the Cowboys’ thrilling, 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was just the second appearance of the season for the 12th-year pro, who missed the first 13 games with hamstring and knee injuries.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

While the Lions lost to the Panthers, St. Brown was productive as usual. He posted an identical receiving line to Week 15, catching seven passes for 76 yards. It marked the seventh straight game with at least six catches for the second-year pro.

Jay Tufele, Cincinnati Bengals

Tufele didn’t play during the Bengals’ victory over the Patriots.

Leonard Williams, New York Giants

Photo by Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even though the Giants lost to the Vikings on a last-second field goal, Williams put together a strong performance. Williams made four tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. He had two additional hits on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans

With Malik Willis behind center in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, the Titans threw for just 99 yards. Woods caught four passes for 30 of those yards, leading the team in both categories. He returned two punts for 16 yards.