Mike Vrabel Reveals Why Tennessee Titans Signed QB Matt Barkley

Vrabel shared why the organization decided to bring in veteran quarterback Matt Barkley ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the teams new quarterback addition Matt Barkley during media availability on Friday. The 30-year old quarterback, Barkley announced on Thursday that he signed a deal with the Titans after entering free agency following the 2020 season.

“[We] wanted to get a guy in here that we felt like could continue to compete with (Woodside),” said coach Mike Vrabel. “Plus, we expect (Barkley) to do the same things that everybody else does: to show up; know what to do quickly; make a positive impact on the football team; and try to find a role and compete for a job.”

It's presumed that Barkley will compete for the backup position alongside Logan Woodside, another Titan quarterback. Barkley has plenty of experience in this arena, as he has served as QB No. 2 or No.3 in the NFL for eight seasons. It seems like the organization is excited to get the former USC gunslinger into the mix. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill expressed his excitement over the news calling Barkley a 'great dude'.

“I know (Barkley) a little bit, just over the years,” Tannehill said Friday. “He is a great dude. Love being around him. Happy guy.”

Barkley spent the last three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, and has made his way around the league. In addition to the Bills, he has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles.

