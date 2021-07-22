Report Reveals How Carolina Panthers Will 'Take Advantage' of QB Sam Darnold

The former USC gunslinger begins his journey with Charlotte this season.

Sam Darnold's new tenure with the Carolina Panthers begins shortly, as NFL training camps are right around the corner. Carolina made the trade for Darnold this offseason and plucked the former first-rounder out of New York.

The expectations are set high, as the Panthers are hoping to get back the version of Darnold we saw at Southern California. With highly talented skill position players, a new coaching staff, and a solid offensive line, the former USC quaterback has every opportunity to succeed this season.

Carolina Panthers writer Darin Gantt, believes that Darnold is a different QB than former starter Teddy Bridgewater. He details how Charlotte intends to utilize him in their offense:

"Darnold's a different player than Bridgewater, so they want to use him differently. Specifically, they want to take advantage of his stronger arm to move the ball downfield. DJ Moore , who was third in the league with 18.1 yards per catch last year, will help in that area. And when they were together in New York, Darnold and Robby Anderson made some big plays at times. He's got more arm than the last guy, and they intend to use it."

Darnold enters his fourth season in the NFL, last season he threw for 2,208 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

