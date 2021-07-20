USC Football Three Players To Watch: Defense

A look at three defensive players who could have BIG performances in 2021 for the Trojans.

The 2021 football season is right around the corner which means we're taking a look at which players are projected to dominate the Pac-12 conference this year. The USC Trojans have plenty of talent, but these defensive weapons could be poised for big seasons this fall.

No. 1 - Defensive End - Nick Figueroa

Nick Figueroa had an outstanding shortened-year on the defensive line as a junior in 2020. He started all six games for Clay Helton's team, accumulating 20 tackles, including team highs of seven for loss and 3.5 sacks. He made the 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 third team and Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end showed good quickness off the edge and used his strength and conditioning to get a nice push up the field on run and pass rushes. Figueroa has the positional versatility to move inside and make plays because of his quickness and hands.

If Figueroa can continue to utilize his relentless motor to make plays and chase down offensive players from behind, he will become a staple for the Trojans defense.

No. 2 - Outside Linebacker - Drake Jackson

Drake Jackson is one of the nation’s most dominant defensive players. He returns to USC as a third year starter, and is projected to become a first-round pick in 2022.

Jackson made a major impacts for Todd Orlando's defense during the Trojans' shortened season. In 2020 he started in six games, had 20 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, two sacks and one interception. He was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 second team.

Jackson is a natural pass rusher and has a variety of moves to beat an opposing lineman. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defender has the strength to hold up at the point of attack against the run. He has strong hands and does a great job disengaging from a guard/tackle, while playing hard with tremendous motor.

No. 3 - Cornerback - Chris Steele

Chris Steele figures to be one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, returning for his junior season in 2021. With Olaijah Griffin departing for the NFL, the door is wide open for the California native to emerge as USC's next defensive star.

Steele was solid performer as a sophomore in 2020. In six games, he recorded 26 tackles, four deflections and one interception. He was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 second team.

Steele is a very physical press corner who plays with an edge to his game. He has displayed great speed and coverage during his time at USC. If he continues to play with tremendous intelligence, expect Steele to become one of the best cornerbacks in the Pac-12 this season.

