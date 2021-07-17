Kedon Slovis Reveals COVID-19 Vaccination Status

As the 2021 season nears, players, coaches and medical staff from the Pac-12 conference are taking a strong stance on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Among the group is USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, who contributed to a video released by the Pacific Coastal Conference encouraging communities to get vaccinated.

"Recently I got the COVID-19 vaccine, in order to protect my community my teammates and those around me," said Slovis.

Oregon running back Travis Dye also shared this thoughts on the topic, "vaccines protect you, your community, your team and your family."

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic had a heavy influence on college sports.

Pac-12 football teams suffered from shortened seasons due to the pandemic. Fans and families of players were not permitted to attend games at most stadiums, and student-athletes and coaches had to submit to daily COVID-19 testing.

When it came to Thanksgiving, the Men of Troy were not able to spend time with their families.

"I salute our players, they've made several sacrifices to get to the point where we are at and we are going to have to sacrifice again," Clay Helton said ahead of the holiday.

"We will be here on campus, just like we do everyday. Obviously we will have a turkey dinner, but it will be individually packed up like we normally do, and it's not your normal sit down style dinner. I wish we could eat together as a family right now and men could see their families, but in preparation for each and every game, we have to follow the protocols that have kept us safe up to this point."

2021 already appears to be much different than last year. On June 15 athletic director Mike Bohn announced the school would allow full capacity at home games for the upcoming fall season.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan Family back to the Coliseum for the first time since 2019,” said Bohn.

“Our home games were not the same last year, and the gameday experience at the Coliseum is so special primarily because of the fans. Our players and coaches can’t wait to see fans and family in the stands and that energy is a difference-maker for us on the field."

