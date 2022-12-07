USC players in the NFL: Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown have big games

As always, the USC football program is well-represented in the NFL this season. Twenty former Trojans are currently on active rosters, with another 12 on injured reserve or practice squads.

Every week, we will provide a recap of how former USC players performed. Here’s a rundown of each player’s game from Week 13. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

NELSON AGHOLOR, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Agholor caught two passes for 17 yards during the Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

SAM DARNOLD, CAROLINA PANTHERS

Darnold and the Panthers had a bye in Week 13. Darnold has been named the team’s starter for its upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after leading the Panthers to a win in his first start of the season.

CHUMA EDOGA, ATLANTA FALCONS

Edoga missed his second game in a row and 11th this season because of a knee injury.

RASHEEM GREEN, HOUSTON TEXANS

Green made three tackles during the Texans’ loss to the Cleveland Browns. The fifth-year pro has made 33 stops this season.

TALANOA HUFANGA, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Hufanga started his 12th game of the season and made a tackle in the 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The second-year pro played every defensive snap in the game.

KEAONTAY INGRAM, ARIZONA CARDINALS

Ingram and the Cardinals had a bye in Week 13.

ADOREE' JACKSON, NEW YORK GIANTS

Jackson missed his second game in a row with a knee injury as the Giants tied the Washington Commanders. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that it’s “too early to tell” whether Jackson could return to the field when the Giants face the Eagles this week.

DRAKE JACKSON, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Jackson played nine snaps and broke up a pass in the 49ers’ win over the Dolphins.

RONALD JONES II, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Jones was active for the second game in a row after missing the first 10 games of the season. He played just three snaps and didn’t log a touch during the Chiefs’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

DRAKE LONDON, ATLANTA FALCONS

Photo by Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

London put together arguably the best performance of his rookie season during the Falcons’ loss to the Steelers. The No. 8 overall draft pick caught six passes for 95 yards, both of which led the team.

UCHENNA NWOSU, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Nwosu had a big game during the Seahawks’ 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The fourth-year pro logged four tackles and two sacks, plus another three quarterback hits. He also forced a fumble. Nwosu is up to nine sacks this season, a career high.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR., INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Pittman caught two passes for 16 yards as the Colts’ offense struggled in a 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

ISAIAH POLA-MAO, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The undrafted rookie had the best game of his young career during the Raiders’ 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Pola-Mao notched five tackles, including his first career sack.

NICKELL ROBEY, COLEMAN, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Robey-Coleman didn’t play during the Raiders’ win over the Chargers.

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Smith-Schuster caught three passes for 35 yards during the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals. His four targets ranked third on the team.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN, DETROIT LIONS

Photo by Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

St. Brown kept his breakthrough season going in a big way, catching 11 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns during the Lions’ 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. St. Brown ranks 14th in the NFL in receiving yards and eighth in receptions.

JAY TUFELE, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Tufele didn’t play during the Bengals’ win over the Chiefs.

LEONARD WILLIAMS, NEW YORK GIANTS

Williams came up with three tackles during the Giants’ tie with the Commanders on Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle has 39 stops in nine games this season.

ROBERT WOODS, TENNESSEE TITANS

Woods was targeted five times but caught just one pass for six yards during the Titans’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.