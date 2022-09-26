USC players in the NFL: Drake London's 'spin cycle' TD; Leonard Williams' 'Iron Man' streak in jeopardy

London looks like a rookie of the year candidate for the Falcons

From Drake London to Drake Jackson, former USC football players are showing out through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Here's a look at how former Trojans are faring this season in the pros:

(The list is in alphabetical order)

NELSON AGHOLOR, PATRIOTS WR

Agholor, in his eighth NFL season, has 11 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown through the first three games of the 2022 season.

RASHEEM GREEN, TEXANS DE

Green, in his first season with the Texans, has 12 tackles and two sacks in two games. He missed the Texans' season opener with an injury.

TALANOA HUFANGA, 49ERS S

Hufanga has been of the biggest surprises in the NFL through three games. He is constantly in the backfield making plays, which is reflected by his remarkable stat line: 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception. It's early, but he is having a Pro Bowl caliber season in his second year in the NFL.

ADOREE´JACKSON, GIANTS CB

Jackson, in his second season with the Giants, has six solo tackles and a fumble recovery through two games. He's the Giants' lock-down corner and will likely be matched up with Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb on Monday Night Football.

AUSTIN JACKSON, DOLPHINS OL

Jackson hurt his ankle in Miami's Week 1 win over the Patriots and is out until at least Week 6.

DRAKE JACKSON, 49ERS DE



Jackson is part of a talented and deep 49ers defensive line - and he's making an impact as a rookie. On Sunday Night Football against the Broncos, Jackson blew through the middle of the line to take down Russell Wilson for his first career sack.

DRAKE LONDON, FALCONS WR

London, a rookie, was the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Through three games with the Falcons, he's showing why he was worth the pick.

London has 16 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 14-yard touchdown catch vs. the Seahawks on Sunday where he spun, then dragged a defender into the end zone.

UCHENNA NWOSU, SEAHAWKS LB

Nwosu, in his first season with the Seahawks, has 13 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through three games.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR.

Pittman Jr. returned from injury to catch eight passes for 72 yards in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, before missing Week 2 with an injury. He had one of the best catches of Week 3, ripping a 50-50 ball away from a Chiefs defender:

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER, CHIEFS WR

In his first season with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster has 14 receptions for 178 yards through three games. He had one of the most electric receptions of Week 3 with a 53-yard catch-and-run where he spun out of a tackle and hurdled a defender.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN, LIONS

St. Brown, in just his second season, has cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Through three games he has 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing twice for 68 yards.

LEONARD WILLIAMS, GIANTS DE

Williams, one of the most durable players in the NFL, has seven tackles through two games, but he sprained his MCL last week and will likely miss the first game of his NFL career Monday night against the Cowboys. Williams has played in 114 consecutive games since being drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

ROBERT WOODS, TITANS WR

Woods, who was traded from the Rams to the Titans in the offseason, has 9 catches for 137 yards through the first three games. He is in his 10th NFL season and is closing in on 600 career receptions.