USC players in the NFL: how former Trojans are faring in pro football this season

While the USC football program is putting together one of its best seasons in recent memory, the Trojans are also well-represented in the NFL. Twenty former USC players are on NFL active rosters, with another 12 on practice squads or injured reserve.

Each week, we are going to provide a recap of each former USC player’s performance. In this first edition, we’ll also take a look at the season as a whole so far.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

FORMER USC PLAYERS IN THE NFL

NELSON AGHOLOR, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Agholor had a strong showing on Thanksgiving, catching six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown during the Patriots’ shootout loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the best performance for Agholor since Week 2, when he eclipsed 100 yards and scored in a win over the Steelers. On the season, Agholor has caught 23 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

SAM DARNOLD, CAROLINA PANTHERS

Darnold made his first start of the season Sunday and led the Panthers to a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score. Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said after the game that Darnold, who had been sidelined by an ankle injury earlier this season, will continue to start for the Panthers following the team’s Week 13 bye.

CHUMA EDOGA, ATLANTA FALCONS

Edoga did not play during the Falcons’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The fourth-year pro made his lone start of the season in Week 11. He played every snap of that game at left guard and helped the Falcons rush for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory.

RASHEEM GREEN, HOUSTON TEXAS

Green has appeared in 10 games and started five during his first season with the Texans. The fifth-year pro has logged 30 tackles and is second on the team in sacks with 3.5.

TALANOA HUFANGA, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Hufanga has emerged as a weekly starter for the 49ers’ stout defense, starting all 11 of the team’s games this season. The former fifth-round draft pick ranks third on the team with 65 tackles and leads it with four interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown during a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

KEAONTAY INGRAM, ARIZONA CARDINALS

Ingram continued to serve as the No. 2 tailback for the Cardinals during a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, backing up James Conner. Ingram carried the ball twice for five yards. In seven games this season, Ingram has carried the ball 21 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and gained 23 yards on two receptions. His best performance came in a Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints, when he gained 37 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown in Conner’s absence.

ADOREE' JACKSON, NEW YORK GIANTS

Jackson missed the Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and is expected to be sidelined for the next 3-5 weeks due to a knee sprain. Before suffering the injury, he started each of the team’s first 10 games of the season at cornerback. Jackson has logged 51 tackles and broken up seven passes this season.

AUSTIN JACKSON, MIAMI DOLPHINS

The former first-round draft pick returned to the field Sunday and helped the Dolphins rout the Houston Texans 30-15. Jackson had been sidelined since Week 1 with an injury to his ankle. Unfortunately, he left Sunday’s game with another ankle injury. Coach Mike McDaniel said he did not aggravate his previous injury, so hopefully he is able to return to the field when the Dolphins face the 49ers this weekend.

DRAKE JACKSON, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Jackson has served as a rotational piece for the 49ers during his rookie season. The second-round draft pick has logged 12 tackles and three sacks. He made one tackle in 15 snaps during the team’s shutout win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

DEVON KENNARD, BALTIMORE RAVENS

The ninth-year pro started this season with the Cardinals but was released after five games and signed with the Ravens. He played in Weeks 7 and 8 for the Ravens but has not played since. Kennard has logged seven tackles, including one for loss, this season.

DRAKE LONDON, ATLANTA FALCONS

London caught two passes for 29 yards during the Falcons’ loss to the Commanders. The No. 8 overall draft pick has not always put up consistent numbers this season in the Falcons’ run-heavy offense, but he’s flashed his ability, catching 16 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns through the team’s first three games. For the season, he’s gained 438 yards and scored four touchdowns on 41 catches.

UCHENNA NWOSU, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

After signing with the Seahawks during the offseason, Nwosu has started all 11 games this season. He has logged 42 tackles and he leads the team with eight tackles for loss and seven sacks. Nwosu made two tackles during the Seahawks’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR., INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Pittman continued his strong season with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown during the Colts’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. He has become the Colts’ clear go-to guy in the passing game in his third season. His 74 catches and 739 receiving yards lead the team.

ISAIAH POLA-MAO, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Pola-Mao earned a roster spot with the Raiders after going undrafted last spring and has carved out a consistent role as a special-teamer. Defensively, the safety has made three tackles this season, all in a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The 10th-year veteran has generally served as a backup in the Raiders’ secondary this season. He’s appeared in two games and hasn’t played since Week 9.

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Smith-Schuster caught three passes for 38 yards during the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The former Steeler was limited in his first game back from a concussion suffered in Week 10, but he has been a solid addition to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps this season. Smith-Schuster ranks second on the team with 49 catches for 653 yards, behind star tight end Travis Kelce. He’s scored two touchdowns.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN, DETROIT LIONS

St. Brown continued his incredible second NFL season with a strong showing on Thanksgiving, as he caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. St. Brown has been a revelation all season. He ranks ninth in the league in receptions and 16th in receiving yards per game. He has 65 catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns, plus another 81 yards as a rusher.

JAY TUFELE, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Tufele has emerged as a consistent contributor on the Bengals’ defensive line over the past few weeks after being added to the active roster. Tufele has appeared in six games and started two. During that stretch, he’s racked up 16 tackles, including two for loss.

LEONARD WILLIAMS, NEW YORK GIANTS

Williams missed three games this season because of a knee injury but has returned to his role as the anchor of the Giants’ defensive line. He has made 36 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in eight games this season. He made six stops against the Cowboys, two of them for loss.

ROBERT WOODS, TENNESSEE TITANS

Woods has recovered from the torn ACL that cut short his season a year ago to lead the Titans in receptions during his first season with the team. He has caught 32 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown.