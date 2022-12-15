USC players in the NFL: Sam Darnold leads Panthers to upset of Seahawks

Juju Smith-Schuster also had a big game, hauling in nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's win over Denver

As always, the USC football program is well-represented in the NFL this season. Nineteen former Trojans are currently on active rosters, with another 12 on injured reserve or practice squads.

Every week, we will provide a recap of how former USC players performed. Here’s a rundown of each player’s game from Week 14. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots

Agholor was heavily involved in the Patriots’ offense during their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Agholor received 10 targets and caught five passes for 32 yards.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Darnold led the Panthers to a second win in as many weeks as the team’s starting quarterback this season. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown while adding 30 yards on the ground in a 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold and the Panthers have played their way into playoff contention, as they are just a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Chuma Edoga, Atlanta Falcons

Edoga and the Falcons had a bye in Week 14.

Rasheem Green, Houston Texans

Green logged a couple of tackles as the Texans nearly pulled off an upset of the Dallas Cowboys, losing 27-23 after the Cowboys scored a touchdown in the final minutes.

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Hufanga totaled four tackles as the 49ers defense flummoxed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense in a 35-7 victory. For the third game in a row, Hufanga was on the field for every defensive snap.

Keaontay Ingram, Arizona Cardinals

Ingram carried the ball just once for one yard as the Cardinal offense struggled to get much going in their loss to the Patriots after quarterback Kyler Murray left the game in the first quarter.

Adoree’ Jackson, New York Giants

Jackson missed his third straight game due to a knee injury suffered during Week 11. He has already been ruled out for this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Drake Jackson, San Francisco 49ers

Jackson made a tackle and broke up a pass while playing 25 snaps in the 49ers’ rout of the Buccaneers.

Ronald Jones II, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones didn’t play during the Chiefs’ 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos with Isaiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon dominating the backfield.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London and the Falcons had a bye in Week 14.

Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

While the Seahawks were upset by the Panthers, Nwosu had a solid performance. The fifth-year edge rusher logged four tackles, including three solo, plus a quarterback hit.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Pittman and the Colts had a bye in Week 14.

Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders

Pola-Mao played just a third of the snaps during the Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, but he made the most of his time on the field with four total tackles.

Kevon Seymour, Baltimore Ravens

Seymour played exclusively on special teams during the Ravens’ 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Smith-Schuster led Chiefs receivers with nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos. Smith-Schuster’s fourth-quarter score proved to be the difference in the 34-28 victory.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown took a rare backseat to the rest of the Lions’ receiving corps during the team’s statement victory over the Minnesota Vikings, but he still came through with six catches for 68 yards. On the season, the second-year pro ranks sixth in the NFL with 82 receptions, and his 898 yards rank 10th.

Jay Tufele, Cincinnati Bengals

Tufele didn’t play during the Bengals’ win over the Cleveland Browns.

Leonard Williams, New York Giants

Williams did not dress for the Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday after suffering a neck injury during the team’s Week 13 matchup. The team hopes to get its defensive line's anchor back on the field for this week’s Sunday Night Football clash with the Commanders.

Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans

Woods caught five passes on seven targets for 49 yards during the Titans’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That marked his second-highest reception total and third-best yardage output of the season.