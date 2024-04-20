USC Basketball: Ex-Trojan Kobe Johnson Considered Top Transfer Option
The USC Trojans men's basketball team had an extremely disappointing 2023-24 season considering the expectations that were placed on them to start the year. USC entered the year with high expectations of competing for the Pac-12 and possibly more.
However, it became clear that the Trojans weren't a very good basketball team early on. Injuries and inconsistent play doomed this USC squad, with them ultimately missing the NCAA Tournament.
This led former head coach Andy Enfield to leave the program, along with multiple other assistant coaches. A few players entered into the transfer portal as well, including guard/forward Kobe Johnson. Johnson decided to transfer to the rival UCLA Bruins and has been seen as one of the better transfers around the country.
CBS ranked him at No. 15 in their transfer rankings, The Athletic has him at No. 23, On3 has him at No. 14, 247 Sports at No. 6 and ESPN listed Johnson at No. 443.
Johnson was solid for the Trojans this past season, averaging 10.9 points , 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also shot 40.4% from the field, showing his accuracy on his shot attempts.
While the Trojans will miss Johnson, the team is now searching for more players to fit the mold of new head coach Eric Musselman. Musselman wants to bring a sense of pride back to the Trojans and the hard work starts very soon for him and his staff.
