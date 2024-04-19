USC Basketball: Brian Windhorst Reveals Scouts' Perspective on Bronny James
Bronny James had an underwhelming freshman year at USC. However, there's context at play here which should be further spoken about.
The expectations surrounding James stemmed hugely from his father, LeBron James. Being the son of an all-time great, every move the younger James makes will be scrutinized, analyzed and cataloged.
It didn't help matters that James suffered from a heart issue which totally threw his freshman year for a loop. Normally, a freshman would have the luxury of working out with teammates in the summer. This includes building camaraderie with the players, learning from coaches and building chemistry.
James missed out on all of that -- and a large chunk of the season. By the time he was cleared to play, the Trojans already had set rotations. Not to mention, James had to work tremendously hard to get back into game shape.
James averaged only 4.8 PPG in 19.4 minutes a contest. We saw flashes of an athletic, defensive-minded teammate. However, his shot wasn't falling at a high clip, and as such James wasn't able to put together the season he had hoped.
While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, longtime NBA pundit Brian Windhorst explained that James' struggles came from the fact -- as NBA scouts see it -- that he wasn't able to play his ideal position as a point guard.
Not only was returning guard Boogie Ellis dominating the ball, but presumed 2024 first-round draft pick Isaiah Collier came to USC in order to be the team's starting point guard. James was jettisoned to the bench as essentially the third guard who mostly floated along the perimeter.
James is noted for being an above-average passer of the basketball. However, most have compared him to players along the lines of De'Anthony Melton or Avery Bradley. Essentially, undersized two-guards who are plus-athletes and good defenders.
Will James stay in the NBA Draft? Or, will he transfer to another school to further his skills as a potential point guard?