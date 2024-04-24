USC Women's Basketball Wins Big At Tommy Awards
The USC women's basketball team put together one of the most successful seasons in recent memory of the program. While they didn't meet their ultimate goal of winning a title, the Trojans still have a lot to be thankful for.
They earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 tournament. The Trojans also realized the star power of freshman guard JuJu Watkins, who took college basketball by storm this season.
With all their success, the Trojans have a very bright future. But they also got to celebrate their present at the Tommy Awards. USC took home five awards, including being named the most inspirational women's team.
The growth of the Trojans' program over the last few years has been apparent and speaks to the impact of everyone involved. USC is now seen as a basketball school for women's players and that is a great thing.
With Watkins on the roster going forward, the Trojans should remain competitive and the best is yet to come for her. This Trojans squad should be even better next season, especially now that they have more experience under their belt. The fanbase rallied behind this team all year long and can't wait until tip-off in the fall.
More USC: USC Football: Matt Leinart Gives Thoughts on Reggie Bush Heisman Reinstatement