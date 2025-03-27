Alex Jensen hires Wes Wilcox as Utah Runnin’ Utes’ general manager
New Utah basketball coach Alex Jensen has reached out to the NBA to fill another key role on his staff.
Jensen hired Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox on Wednesday to serve as general manager of the Runnin’ Utes.
Wilcox comes to the Utes with more than 20 years of experience in the NBA, including the last five seasons as an assistant GM with the Kings.
General managers have become the hot new position on college staffs as they deal with NIL, the transfer portal and other ways of attracting players.
Jensen mentioned during his introductory news conference on March 17 that college basketball is becoming more professional. Not only does he have more than a decade of experience as an NBA assistant coach, but his first hire, last Friday, was Raphael Chillious from the Memphis Grizzlies, where he was a personnel evaluator this season. Chillious has developed a strong reputation in player development and recruiting.
“Wes has such a wealth of experience not only at various levels in the NBA level but in the front office role for multiple organizations as well,” Jensen said in a statement. “That experience along with the multiple positions he's had in all facets of the game will be critical as we move forward in this new frontier of college basketball."
Prior to his time in Sacramento, Wilcox spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, including three seasons as assistant GM and two seasons as general manager. He was moved into a special advisor role for three seasons before joining the Kings’ front office. He also worked with the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans in various roles.
"I want to thank Alex for entrusting me with such a critical position on his staff and incredibly humbled to work for a basketball program with so much history at the University of Utah,” Wilcox said in a statement. “I understand how important this position is moving forward not only in the college athletics landscape but also for the future of Runnin' Utes basketball.”
Wilcox also spent several seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, ranging from advanced scout, college scout, pro personnel scout, assistant coach, director of player personnel and as the first GM of the Canton Charge of the then-NBA Developmental League (now the NBA G League).
As Canton’s GM, Wilcox hired Jensen as the Charge's head coach in 2011. Jensen was named the NBA D League Coach of the Year in his second season.
Jensen is currently an assistant coach with Dallas and will assume his Utah duties full-time as soon as the Mavericks’ season ends.