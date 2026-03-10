Alex Jensen reacts to Utah's loss vs. Cincinnati in Big 12 tournament

Alex Jensen's first season as head coach of Utah officially came to an end Tuesday, as his Runnin' Utes fell to Cincinnati in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

Utah (10-22, 2-16 Big 12) came ready to play on the defensive end, but too many dry spells on offense allowed the Bearcats (18-14, 9-9 Big 12) to seize momentum going into halftime and maintain control throughout the second half of their 73-66 victory from T-Mobile Center.

Here's what Jensen had to said after the game.

On Utah's comeback effort

"I think we simplified it and I think our guys were aggressive. I think we were tentative in the first half, but I think we were more aggressive just coming down and trying to score off our defense in transition. And it's a lot easier to do that when you're down and got nothing to lose, but [we] just made a few mistakes."

"We gave up two rebounds off of free throws, a couple timely turnovers. The margin of error is so small that we kind of talked about that, but we cut it to four there at the end. I'm happy we fought and never give up."

On the next 24 hours for him and the team

"We'll go home, give them a day off and then we'll have a team meeting and then we'll meet with all of them individually. It's obviously interesting times. We'll continue the conversations that we've had all year long. But again, it's always hard when it comes to an end."

On lessons he learned in his first season as a college head coach

"It's a different game. It's different than than Europe and obviously the NBA, and then the Big 12 is a whole other beast; very physical, a lot of good teams."

"I think the main thing I've learned is the possessions are more precious because there's fewer of them. I tell these guys all the time, control the things that you can control; you might not be making shots, but you can block out and do things like that. Because a lot of times that's the difference in the game — free throws, block outs, turnovers. Try not to replicate the same mistakes and learn and get better."

"It's been a fun year, in that respect. I learned a lot because it is different than a lot of other leagues."

On building a program at Utah

"I think it's been there. Obviously, I played there, but I know there's definitely a history and there's a fan base; more so than maybe some other places. That's why I admire what Kelvin's done in Houston. I think there's definitely a base there and in myself and the rest of my staff."

"We came here to build it to be good — not only next year, but the years after that. So, I think having gone through this year, I think that that pathway for us is become clear."

On the development of Terrence Brown and Keanu Dawes

"I and my staff have asked both of these guys to get out of their comfort zone. Keanu, I'm probably the only coach that's gotten at you so much for not shooting, but he averaged, you know, a 3 [per game]. But tonight he was two for five. I think he's comfortable and he's done a great job, because I've asked him and pushed him to get out of his comfort zone."

"And same thing with Terrence; you don't always see it, but I want to thank both of them, because it was not easy with the injuries at the beginning. But the things that we've asked of them, I think they've made big strides, and I think it'll help all of us."