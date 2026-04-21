Former Utah guard Terrence Brown joins college basketball blueblood via transfer portal

Playing for one of college basketball's biggest brands was apparently too good of an opportunity to pass on for Terrence Brown, who reportedly committed to North Carolina out of the transfer portal after spending the past season at Utah .

The 6-foot-3 guard who led the Runnin' Utes in scoring and assists during the 2025-26 campaign chose Michael Malone and the Tar Heels after receiving interest from a few other high-profile programs , including Kentucky and Kansas, among others. North Carolina reportedly hosted him on an official visit on April 13.

Brown was viewed as one of the top guards available on the open market following a productive season in which he put up 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, finishing the campaign as one of 10 high-major players to score 600 points while leading their team in assists. Since a majority of those other nine have been touted as likely NBA draft picks, or have exhausted their eligibility all together, finding someone who put up the types of numbers Brown did while facing top-notch competition has been extremely difficult for guard-needy teams.

Brown's scoring touch was a big reason why he was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 43 player in the portal and the No. 8 combo guard available. The seven other combo guards ahead of him in the rankings had already moved schools by the time Brown's commitment came to light, making him one of the most sought-after players at his position as of late (North Carolina also landed the No. 2 combo guard in the portal, Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, earlier in the cycle).

It's been quite the college basketball journey so far for Brown, who started his career at Fairleigh Dickinson as an overlooked 2023 prospect out of Columbia Heights High School (Minnesota). It took not even a full two seasons for him to make a name for himself, though, as he finished No. 8 in the NCAA with 20.6 points per game while recording 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals in the 2024-25 season, earning All-Northeast Conference honors and the NEC Most Improved Player of the Year award as a result.

Brown parlayed his big sophomore season into an opportunity to play high-major basketball with the Utes for his junior year. Together, he and Western Kentucky transfer Don McHenry formed a dynamic backcourt tandem, as both finished top eight in the league in scoring and accounted for nearly 50% of Utah's total scoring output.

With McHenry's eligibility exahusted, Utah will go into the 2026-27 season with a new starting backcourt. The Utes have spent considerable resources bringing in new guard talent to fill the voids via the portal, with Taison Chatman (Ohio State), TJ Burch (Wright State) and Jackson Holcombe (Utah Valley) highlighting Utah's portal haul. Jensen and company's 2026 recruiting class also features a few backcourt players who could make an immediate impact as freshman, with Noam Yaacov (Israel) and Styles Clemmons (Overtime Elite) being two potential candidates to compete for playing time against returners Lucas Langarita and Obomate Abbey.

Brown became the third player from the 2025-26 Utah squad to find a new home via the portal, joining Keanu Dawes (Kansas) and Elijah "Choppa" Moore (McNeese) .

NEWS: Utah transfer Terrence Brown has committed to North Carolina, source tells @247Sports



Brown averaged 19.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists https://t.co/S7vgAB2wOn pic.twitter.com/UCf2RM6Ohk — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 21, 2026