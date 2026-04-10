Why prestigious college basketball brands are interested in Utah transfer Terrence Brown

Roughly three years after enrolling at Fairleigh Dickinson as an overlooked high school recruit, Utah transfer Terrence Brown has some of college basketball's biggest and most notable brands pursuing him in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 guard who entered the portal and NBA draft process earlier this week is reportedly considering North Carolina, USC, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon and Ole Miss for his fourth and final year of college hoops, according to a report from Jeff Goodman.

Put differently, three programs that just qualified for the NCAA Tournament and boast a combined 18 national championships, plus a couple of wealthy Big Ten schools and an SEC constituent that beat three postseason squads in as many days during its league tournament, are interested in a former Northeast Conference player who wasn't ranked by the major recruiting services coming out of high school. That's the transfer portal at work.

Now, here's why those programs are interested in Brown.

Productivity

Let's start with Brown's side of things. He's coming off a highly-productive 2025-26 campaign with the Runnin' Utes, in which he became the first player in program history to record 600 points and 100 assists in a single season, all while leading the team in scoring (19.9 points per game), assists (3.8 per game), field goals made (223), free throws made (158) and steals (44).

To put Brown's season into perspective: Of the nine other high-major players who can say they scored 600 points and led their team in assists this past season — Cameron Boozer (Duke), Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Bennett Stirtz (Iowa), Nick Boyd (Wisconsin), Labaron Philon (Alabama), Ebuka Okorie (Stanford), Josh Hubbard (Mississippi State), Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt) and Bruce Thornton (Ohio State) — seven are projected to get picked in this year's draft, with potentially four inside the top 16 according to Tankathon.com . The other two will either be a senior or have exhausted their eligibility.

For teams looking to fill major roster holes, someone who faced the level of competition Brown did in the Big 12, and put up the kinds of numbers he did in the process, is essentially impossible in this market. That's largely why he's considered by 247Sports to be the No. 8 combo guard and the No. 41 overall transfer at the moment; there's no high-major player in the portal, right now, who was as productive as Brown was in 2025-26.

Obviously, Brown's contributions didn't prevent Utah's 10-22 season from happening. He certainly wasn't the main culprit behind the Utes' struggles, though his tendency to force the issue often put him and the team in some unfortunate spots.

Still, it's not a surprise Brown and his representatives have decided to shop his name around on the open market following his one-year stay in Salt Lake City. (He made a similar jump after scoring 20.6 points per game as a sophomore at Fairleigh Dickinson). It looks like that choice is just one more decision away from paying off in a big way.

Nature of the Portal

"Roster fit" doesn't feel like the right phrasing, given most rosters have been gutted by portal entries in the last week. Filling a team need is part of fitting in with a new group, though, and judging by Brown's list of finalists, he'll likely provide a major boost to whichever backcourt he decides to join.

Of the six teams mentioned in Goodman's report, USC is perhaps the only one that has a chance of bringing back some of its backcourt rotation from last season. The Trojans are on pace to lose Jerry Easter II, Jordan Marsh and E.J. Neal to the portal, though it looks like Rodney Rice, who was part of USC's loaded 2025 portal class, is on track to return to Los Angeles after missing all of last season due to injury.

If Rice does indeed decide to stick around for his senior year, USC could bring Brown in as a nice pairing next to Rice as a true "2" guard.

Regardless of where Brown ends up, the five other schools have more retooling to get done this offseason. Oregon has to reload on guard depth with TK Simpkins (graduation), Wei Lin (portal) and Jackson Shelstad (portal) departing; Ole Miss has a few underclassmen ready to move up the chain of command, though Chris Beard and company are still set to lose AJ Storr, Ilias Kamardine and Kezza Giffa to graduation. The three bigger brands in North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky have significant holes to plug as well.