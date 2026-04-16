What Keanu Dawes' transfer portal decision means for Utah basketball

Keanu Dawes became the first player from the 2025-26 Utah men's basketball squad to officially change schools via the transfer portal Thursday, as reports surfaced that the versatile wing committed to Kansas for his senior season.

Dawes, who grew up in the Salt Lake City area, spent the past two seasons with the Runnin' Utes after starting his collegiate career at Rice. He previously entered the transfer portal following the 2024-25 campaign, though he opted to withdraw his name so he could be part of Alex Jensen's first season as head coach.

In total, Dawes appeared in 63 games, including 34 starts, across his Utah career, averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest. ESPN's Jonathan Givony was the first to report his move to the Jayhawks and point out that Dawes will test the NBA draft waters as well.

What Keanu Dawes' Transfer Decision Means for Utah

Big shoes to fill

Even if Dawes' departure was expected by some within Utah's walls for weeks, Thursday's report confirmed that the Utes not only have to replenish their backcourt depth and reload in the frontcourt; they also have to attempt to replace the rebounding and scoring production the 6-foot-9 wing brought to the table with his athleticism and versatility.

Utah's first portal addition, Utah Valley transfer Jackson Holcombe , could provide some of the same dribble penetration and aggression that Dawes did, though the former Wolverines guard isn't the same size-wise (6-foot-7, 207 pounds) and hasn't proven himself to be the same 3-point threat that Dawes was for Utah in 2025-26. And for what it's worth, Dawes has more experience at the Big 12 level than the ex-Western Athletic Conference player.

That said, expecting Holcombe to do the same things Dawes did for the Utes isn't necessarily fair. After all, Dawes recorded 11 double-doubles, including a 22-point, 12-rebound effort against Kansas in February, and finished among the Big 12's top five rebounders with 8.8 boards per contest. On top of that, he added 12.5 points per game on 54.6% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range.

If the Utes are to have any chance at snagging a player of Dawes' caliber in the portal, they better move quickly; several of the top small forwards who entered the portal have committed to new schools, and the price to acquire one could go up as the market begins to dry out.

Another starter heading out the door

Dawes' Utah exit ensures at least three starters from the 2025-26 squad won't be on the roster for next season, given Don McHenry and James Okonkwo have both exhausted their eligibility.

Barring a return from Terrence Brown or Seydou Traore , Jensen and company will have an entirely new starting five for the 2026-27 campaign. At this rate, they're set to lose eight of their top nine scorers to the portal or expiring eligibility. In fact, rising sophomores Obomate Abbey and Lucas Langarita are the only projected returners who logged any minutes this past season.

Utah is expected to bring back Babacar Faye, the 6-foot-9 Western Kentucky transfer who didn't play in 2025-26 due to injury, for his sixth year of college hoops, giving Jensen and the staff a potential starter to build around.

Utah hasn't seen the last of Dawes

Assuming he doesn't pursue the draft waters to their full extent, Dawes will likely see his former team at least once during Big 12 conference play next season.

Utah's league schedule hasn't been revealed yet, though based on the fact the Utes and Jayhawks have traded home games in each of the past two seasons, there's a good chance Dawes will return to the Huntsman Center as a visitor after facing Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse with the Utes just a few months ago.