Former Ute Megan Huff signs with the Minnesota Lynx

Ryan Kostecka

Utah women's basketball fans got some good news today when it was announced that former star Megan Huff was signed by the Minnesota Lynx.

Huff was originally chosen by the New York Liberty in the 2019 WNBA draft, taken with the 26th overall pick in the third round. 

But she never suited up for the Liberty last season, instead playing in Latvia for TTT Riga. She had a successful season with Riga, averaging 11 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 13 EuroLeague appearances. 

Now that she's back in the WNBA, she'll be playing for a contender in the Lynx, who finished last season 7th in the league with an 18-16 record.

After spending her first two season at the University of Hawaii, where she was named the Big West Conference's Sixth Player of the Year each season, Huff's career at Utah was legendary. 

In two seasons, she scored over 1,000 career points and was named first-team all-Pac-12 each year. Her career averages of 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game rank among the best in Utah career numbers. Through her 59 career games, Huff shot 49% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 81% from the free throw line.

“I am so proud of the hard work Huff has put in this past season overseas and I think it is a testament to her work ethic and passion for the game that she has this opportunity," said Lynne Roberts, Utah women's basketball coach. "She is extremely talented and I can’t wait to see what she can achieve in the WNBA. We are proud that she is a Ute.”

At 6-foot-4, Huff is matchup nightmare. 

She has great range from beyond the three-point line while also not being afraid to drive through traffic to get to the hoop. She also excels as a physical rebounder, and has the length and foot speed to become an above average defender in both the perimeter and the post.

